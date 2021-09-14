China likely suffered another economic slowdown last month

The finance ministry in late August urged local government to speed up the issuance of special bonds and make good use of the proceeds. While sales of government debt in August were the highest they’ve been all year, it will take time before the effect of any increase in bonds sales shows up in the investment data. Investment is expected to pick up in the coming months but a lack of good projects and local governments’ pressure to cut debt could make the outlook for spending less optimistic.

