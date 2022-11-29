China likely to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035: Pentagon

1 min read . 29 Nov 2022

Idrees Ali,Phil Stewart, Reuters

Representational image: China will likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.

According to a report released by the Pentagon on Tuesday, China is on track to have 1,500 nuclear warheads in its arsenal by 2035 if it keeps up its current rate of nuclear buildup