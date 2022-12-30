With China opening up and removing COVID-19 restrictions, there has been a surge in infections has been witnessed in the Asian nation though no clear data has come out of China, reported Hindustan Times.
However, UK based health experts estimate that China is most likely to register 9,000 deaths a day- double of what it had estimated last week.
Since 1 December, the cumulative COVID-related deaths in China likely reached 100,000, however infections totaled 18.6 million, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said in a statement.
Also, the health firm further estimated that China’s COVID-19 infections will reach their first peak on 13 January as 3.7 million cases will be registered in a day. Apart from this, the daily death toll will peak on 23 January with about 25,000 a day and cumulative deaths could reach 584,000, the firm warned.
The new warning comes as Beijing has recorded only several thousands of cases a day, while reporting only 10 deaths since 7 December. In the meantime, World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked China to be more transparent with detailed data on the pandemic.
“In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Though China insisted that the data it is publishing has always been transparent and release of all virus information was done "in the spirit of openness".
"China has always been publishing information on Covid-19 deaths and severe cases in the spirit of openness and transparency," said Jiao Yahui from the National Health Commission (NHC) said. It added that people who died of respiratory failure induced by COVID-19 are the only deaths counted.
"China has always been committed to the scientific criteria for judging COVID-19 deaths, from beginning to end, which are in line with the international criteria," the top health expert said.
