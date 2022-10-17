China locks down 10 lakh people near iPhone factory, from today2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 09:22 AM IST
China locked down one of districts near iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou
The iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou locked down one of its most-populated districts to tame a virus flareup, with creeping restrictions throughout China underscoring the constant threat of disruption companies face while the country sticks to Covid Zero.