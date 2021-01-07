China locks down Hebei region for virus outbreak

China locks down Hebei region for virus outbreak1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Officials announced 51 new cases Thursday, bringing Hebeis total to 90 since Sunday. Most of the cases have been in Shijiazhuang
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Officials announced 51 new cases Thursday, bringing Hebeis total to 90 since Sunday. Most of the cases have been in Shijiazhuang
New coronavirus cases in northern China's Hebei province have more than doubled as officials move to lock down an area that is home to about 75 million people.
New coronavirus cases in northern China's Hebei province have more than doubled as officials move to lock down an area that is home to about 75 million people.
Officials announced 51 new cases Thursday, bringing Hebeis total to 90 since Sunday. Most of the cases have been in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital that is due to host some events of next years Winter Olympics.
Officials announced 51 new cases Thursday, bringing Hebeis total to 90 since Sunday. Most of the cases have been in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital that is due to host some events of next years Winter Olympics.
Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt
Rail, air and highway connections to Shijiazhuang have been suspended, control measures tightened for urban communities and villages in the region, and classes have been suspended.
Authorities have imposed similarly tight measures in the cities of Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning province just to the north.
Wary of a new wave of infections, China is discouraging travel for next months Lunar New Year holiday and beginning school holidays a week early.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.