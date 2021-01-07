Subscribe
China locks down Hebei region for virus outbreak
Residents wait to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus as the city carries out a mass testing programme after new confirmed cases were found in Dalian, in northeastern China's Liaoning province.

China locks down Hebei region for virus outbreak

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST AP

Officials announced 51 new cases Thursday, bringing Hebeis total to 90 since Sunday. Most of the cases have been in Shijiazhuang

New coronavirus cases in northern China's Hebei province have more than doubled as officials move to lock down an area that is home to about 75 million people.

New coronavirus cases in northern China's Hebei province have more than doubled as officials move to lock down an area that is home to about 75 million people.

Officials announced 51 new cases Thursday, bringing Hebeis total to 90 since Sunday. Most of the cases have been in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital that is due to host some events of next years Winter Olympics.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

Rail, air and highway connections to Shijiazhuang have been suspended, control measures tightened for urban communities and villages in the region, and classes have been suspended.

Authorities have imposed similarly tight measures in the cities of Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning province just to the north.

Wary of a new wave of infections, China is discouraging travel for next months Lunar New Year holiday and beginning school holidays a week early.

