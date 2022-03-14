China locks down Shenzhen, province of 24 million over Covid

The surge in infections in Shenzhen is thought to be linked to an unbridled outbreak in neighboring Hong Kong, which went from a handful of cases to more than 30,000 in about a month. A Covid flare-up in Shanghai also has led to most schools returning to online learning and the restricting of travel into the city. Bus services from other provinces were halted during the weekend, and China’s aviation regulator has had discussions with airlines about diverting all international flights into the financial center, Bloomberg News reported Friday.