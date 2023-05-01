China Locks Information on the Country Inside a Black Box

Among the firms being targeted by authorities: U.S. consulting firm Bain & Co., which said staff at its Shanghai office were recently questioned by Chinese police; U.S. due-diligence firm Mintz Group, which said staff members at its Beijing office were detained after a raid; U.K. auditor Deloitte’s Beijing office, whose operations have been suspended until June on top of an about $31 million fine over alleged lapses in its auditing of a state-owned asset-management firm. Deloitte has said it respects the penalty decision.