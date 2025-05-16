China loosens grip on magnet exports, relieving carmakers
SummaryBeijing’s control of rare-earth minerals gives it leverage over U.S. during trade tensions.
China has begun to resume allowing exports of rare-earth magnets after the process ground to a halt for a few weeks, offering some relief for automakers and electronics companies that need the components.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more