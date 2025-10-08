China man wins $14,000 for spending 70 days in wild: From handmade baskets to rat traps - Here’s how he survived

A man from central China completed a 70-day jungle challenge, earning 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) by setting homemade traps to catch rats and insects, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

In July, an event called the Qixing Mountain Cup jungle survival challenge took place in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, known for its dramatic landscapes, caves and rare wildlife.

The event is organised by a regional tourism company and outdoor clubs.

What is the contest about? One hundred contestants from all over China were placed in a remote, climate-changing area with only a knife and a bamboo pole.

They had to survive for two months without any external supplies, and the entire challenge was streamed live on mainland social media.

The last 10 contestants were given 200 grams of salt and a stainless steel bowl as they competed for the 100,000 yuan grand prize. Each participant who lasted 30 days earned 6,666 yuan (US$940).

On September 22, 33-year-old Yang Dongdong became the champion after enduring an impressive 70 days in the wild.

When Yang entered the forest, he built a shelter on a hill using dry grass, vines, bamboo, and rocks. He also twisted threads from his clothes into ropes and crafted a small wooden stool.

Yang crafted baskets from bamboo to catch fish and crabs, and gathered herbs and fruit.

He had installed simple traps to catch rats and insects. Despite experiencing multiple episodes of vomiting after consuming strange plants, he managed to survive.

“When food is scarce, anxiety sets in, but I had to ensure I got the right balance of protein and vitamins,” the report quoted Yang.

The cold temperatures were the biggest challenge, as autumn nights fell below 10 degrees Celsius. They also had to deal with heavy rain, slippery paths, and snakes.

Yang collected ferns to secure his shelter and used wood to ignite a fire.

When Yang's name was announced as the winner, he sat by the fire. Overcome with excitement, he raised his arms and shouted: “I have made it through!”

As he departed from the forest, he carried with him ginger, fruits, wild vegetables he had gathered, and the traps he had set.

Jimu News reports that Yang shed over 15kg during the jungle challenge, yet he stayed positive and talkative.

A health check-up revealed that all his physical indicators were within normal ranges.

The report said that Yang is a beekeeper and has ownership shares in a wedding planning firm. His love for the wilderness originates from childhood, during which he spent time with his grandfather.

“As a child, I often went hunting with my grandfather in the mountains. He taught me basket-making and how to set traps,” Yang said.