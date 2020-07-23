BEIJING : China said it might not recognize British National (Overseas) passports as valid travel documents, as Beijing continues to threaten retaliation over the UK’s support for Hong Kong.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin raised doubts about the passport Thursday in response to a question about the UK’s plan to create a path to citizenship for 3 million eligible Hong Kongers.

The Chinese position is that the UK had broken a pledge made before Hong Kong’s 1997 return to Chinese rule not to confer right of abode to Chinese citizens in Hong Kong holding the passports.

“Given that the British side broke its commitment first, the Chinese side will consider stopping recognizing BNO passports as valid travel documents and reserves the right to take further actions," Wang said on Thursday.

While likely to dial up the diplomatic tensions with the UK, any move by China to invalidate the passports would likely have little practical significance for Hong Kong residents, who usually enter and exit the city using their local identity cards.

There are currently 350,000 holders of the BNO passports and they normally reserve the documents to enter countries such as the UK, Japan or the US.

The decision to recognize that document lies with the country receiving the visitor.

The UK insisted that China should recognize BNO passports as valid. “They are legitimate international travel documents and that’s how you would expect them to be treated," Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman James Slack told reporters.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via