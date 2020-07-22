BEIJING : China is considering ordering the closure of the US consulate in the central city of Wuhan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, after Washington told China to shut its consulate in the city of Houston.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but at a media briefing earlier on Wednesday warned of possible retaliation over the US decision.

The US embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier, the US told the Chinese consulate in Houston to shut down in three days, citing a need to protect American intellectual property and information, amid a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries.

The closure had been ordered "in order to protect American intellectual property and American's private information", State Department Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

China said the move was unilaterally initiated by the US and Beijing would “react with firm countermeasures" if the Trump administration doesn’t “revoke this erroneous decision." It accused the US of harassing diplomatic staff and intimidating Chinese students, confiscating personal electrical devices and detaining them without cause. Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel also recently received bomb and death threats, it added.

“China strongly condemns such an outrageous and unjustified move which will sabotage China-US relations," the Foreign Ministry said. “We urge the US to immediately withdraw its erroneous decision. Otherwise China will make legitimate and necessary reactions."

Ties between the United States and China have become increasingly tense since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan at the beginning of the year.









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via