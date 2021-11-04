China may try to use aspects of Russia's S-400 SAM systems to develop missiles: Pentagon

China, the top ship-producing nation in the world by tonnage, is increasing its shipbuilding capacity and capability for all naval classes, including submarines, warships, and transport and amphibious ships. Beijing domestically produces naval gas turbine and diesel engines, as well as almost all shipboard weapons and electronic systems for its shipbuilding sector, making the sector nearly self-sufficient for all shipbuilding needs, the report added.

