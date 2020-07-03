Home >News >world >China military exercises will 'further destabilize' S. China Sea: Pentagon

The Pentagon said Thursday it was "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, noting the maneuvers will "further destabilize" the region.

"The Department of Defense is concerned about the People's Republic of China (PRC) decision to conduct military exercises around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on July 1-5," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The activities "further destabilize the situation" in the area claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Pentagon’s move comes amid a steady deterioration of ties between the US and China on a number of issues. REUTERS/Al Drago (REUTERS)

Pentagon lists 20 companies controlled by China’s military: Reports

2 min read . 26 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout