China military exercises will 'further destabilize' S. China Sea: Pentagon

China military exercises will 'further destabilize' S. China Sea: Pentagon1 min read . 05:26 AM IST
The Pentagon said Thursday it was "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, noting the maneuvers will "further destabilize" the region.
"The Department of Defense is concerned about the People's Republic of China (PRC) decision to conduct military exercises around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on July 1-5," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The activities "further destabilize the situation" in the area claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan, it said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
