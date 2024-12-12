China moves to Trump-proof its economy
Summary
- For the second time this week, officials promise a fiscal and monetary boost as trade conflict looms
SINGAPORE : China’s leaders promised more government support for their struggling economy next year as they brace for the return of President-elect Donald Trump and another big showdown over trade.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more