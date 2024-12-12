China moves to Trump-proof its economy

China has signaled that it, too, is gearing up for a bruising trade fight. In recent days, Beijing has launched a regulatory probe into U.S. semiconductor champion Nvidia , threatened to blacklist a prominent American apparel maker, blocked the export of critical minerals to the U.S. and squeezed the supply chain for drones, a run of forceful measures that showcase its armory of tools to hit back at the U.S. if Trump follows through on his tariff threat.