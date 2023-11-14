China mulls $137 billion of new funding to boost housing market
China plans to provide at least $137 billion of low-cost financing to the nation’s urban village renovation and affordable housing programs in its latest effort to shore up the struggling property market
China plans to provide at least 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) of low-cost financing to the nation’s urban village renovation and affordable housing programs in its latest effort to shore up the struggling property market, according to people familiar with the matter.
