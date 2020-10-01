China National Day: Jaishankar greets Chinese foreign minister

NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the 71st anniversary of the founding of China, amid tensions between the two countries along their border.

“Extend my felicitations to State Councilor & FM Wang Yi and the Government and People of PRC on the 71st anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post.

The message would have been seen as ordinary in other circumstances but for the fact that some 100,000 troops from both countries have been involved in a tense military faceoff along their border in Ladakh since May.

Tensions between the two countries are seen as being at precedented levels following the faceoff and a violent clash between the two countries in June that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops. In early September tempers flared once again with troops of the two countries firing warning shots in the air. Many attempts to douse the tensions have come to nought and both sides look set to continue the standoff into the winter months.

Jaishankar met Wang on 10 of September when the two sides agreed to work towards reducing tensions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via