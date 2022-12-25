China: No daily Covid data from today, says NHC amid doubts over actual figures2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 08:42 AM IST
The NHC has not specified any reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update Covid-19 information.
China's National Health Commission will no longer release daily Covid-19 figures from today, Sunday, the NHC said in an official statement. The commission published such data for the past three years in the country, according to the news agency Reuters.