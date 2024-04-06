China, North Korea targeting elections in India, US? Microsoft warns of AI use, cryptocurrency heists
Microsoft cited its report on 'Threat Intelligence insights' to explain how China “is using fake social media accounts to poll voters on what divides them most to sow division…”
China is likely to use artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content to target elections in India, the US and South Korea, and understand issues that divide voters in these countries ahead of national elections, Microsoft warned on Friday.
