China offers visa-free entry for Germany, Italy, France, three other nations' citizens to boost tourism: Report
Citizens from these six countries entering China for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, or transiting for no more than 15 days will not need a visa from 1 December to 30 November next year.
In a bid to give a boost post-pandemic tourism, China will temporarily exempt citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia from needing visas to visit the country, reported Reuters on 27 November.
