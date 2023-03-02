China on its path to become technology superpower: Report. What this means
- The Chinese Academy of Sciences ranked first or second in most of the 44 technologies included in the tracker
China and United States seem to be leading a warring camp of the East and the west respectively. This division of camps is evident in the financial support, defense supply and various other factor. Amid apprehensions of a war for establishing a superpower, an Australian thinktank has studied that in a year, China has taken the lead in 37 of 44 technologies as opposed to US.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×