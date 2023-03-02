China and United States seem to be leading a warring camp of the East and the west respectively. This division of camps is evident in the financial support, defense supply and various other factor. Amid apprehensions of a war for establishing a superpower, an Australian thinktank has studied that in a year, China has taken the lead in 37 of 44 technologies as opposed to US.

This is reflective of the fact that in the years that China was suffering from the worst outbreak of the global pandemic, it was also ramping up its labour force and its innovative brains to take the lead in the race for being the superpower.

According to the report published by Australian Strategic Policy Institute at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, China is on its path to establish monopoly in more than one area of technology.

The fields on which the surve was conducted were electric batteries, hypersonics and advanced radio-frequency communications such as 5G and 6G.

The report, published on Thursday, said the US was the leader in just the remaining seven technologies such as vaccines, quantum computing and space launch systems, according to a report published by Guardian.

“Our research reveals that China has built the foundations to position itself as the world’s leading science and technology superpower, by establishing a sometimes stunning lead in high-impact research across the majority of critical and emerging technology domains," the report said.

“The critical technology tracker shows that, for some technologies, all of the world’s top 10 leading research institutions are based in China and are collectively generating nine times more high-impact research papers than the second-ranked country (most often the US)."

Across the board, the institute also found that there was “a large gap between China and the US, as the leading two countries, and everyone else".

“The data then indicates a small, second-tier group of countries led by India and the UK: other countries that regularly appear in this group-in many technological fields— include South Korea, Germany, Australia, Italy, and less often, Japan," it said.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences ranked first or second in most of the 44 technologies included in the tracker, the report added.

But the institute said China was at high risk of establishing a monopoly in eight technologies, including nanoscale materials and manufacturing, hydrogen and ammonia for power, and synthetic biology.

The report said China’s strides in nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles in 2021 should not have been a surprise to US intelligence agencies “because, according to our data analysis, over the past five years, China generated 48.49% of the world’s high-impact research papers into advanced aircraft engines, including hypersonics, and it hosts seven of the world’s top 10 research institutions in this topic area".

The competition and the consequence of the same at a time when the world is failing to establish a diplomatic stance bears potential risk. This may destabilize the whole international environment, not only bilateral US-China relations.

The digital sphere today is subjected to regionalization as all other political and economic spheres. Even such a simple thing as emergence of alternative joint platforms for the international community (for example, within international organizations) and for diplomatic meetings looks too idealistic now.

A dominance in innovation and creation of scientific and technological aspects, would also mean an undefeated aggressive country trying to establish control over worldwide markets, labour, diplomacy.