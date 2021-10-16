Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >China orders five airlines to halt some flights on virus cases

China orders five airlines to halt some flights on virus cases

Visitors walk past military aircraft displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Bloomberg

  • The carries included Air China Ltd., which had six infections detected on an inbound flight from Frankfurt to the northeastern city of Changchun

China’s Civil Aviation Administration ordered five domestic and foreign airlines to suspend some flights from Monday after multiple coronavirus cases were found on board, it said in a statement.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, EL Al Israel Airlines and Condor Flugdienst GmbH were required to pause two flights each after cases were found on flights to Shanghai and Xi’an, it said. Shandong Airlines Co. was also required to suspend some services.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

