China orders five airlines to halt some flights on virus cases

China's Civil Aviation Administration ordered five domestic and foreign airlines to suspend some flights from Monday after multiple coronavirus cases were found on board, it said in a statement.

The carries included Air China Ltd., which had six infections detected on an inbound flight from Frankfurt to the northeastern city of Changchun, the administration said in the statement released Friday.

