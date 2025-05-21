China, Pakistan agree to expand CPEC to Afghanistan for regional ‘peace, stability, and development’

China and Pakistan, on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, have agreed to expand their bilateral Economic Corridor to Afghanistan after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with the Chinese and Afghanistani delegation at Beijing, reported the news agency PTI.

Pakistan's Ishaq Dar met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi at an informal trilateral meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

“Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan stand together for regional peace, stability, and development,” said Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in a social media post on the platform X.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan's post on the social media platform X, the three foreign ministers “reaffirmed” that the trilateral cooperation seeks to promote regional security and economic connectivity in order to boost trade and development in the nations.

“They agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan,” according to the official post on X.

The Foreign Ministry also said that the three foreign ministers shared their commitments to countering "terrorism" in the region and fostering development and stability in the nations.

“The Ministers underscored their shared commitment to countering terrorism and fostering stability and development in the region,” according to the post. “It was agreed that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date,” said the Ministry in the post on X.

Pakistan's Meeting with China This is the first Pakistan-China meeting along with Afghanistan since the India-Pakistan conflict, which started after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, and India's retaliation move against terrorism in Operation Sindoor.

According to the official announcement from the Pakistan government, both nations explored discussions about cooperation in trade, investment ICT, agriculture, industrialization, and other key sectors.

“They discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity,” according to the post.