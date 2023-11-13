China, Pakistan conduct joint maritime exercises in Arabian Sea. Should India be concerned?
The Chinese and Pakistani navies have initiated a week-long joint exercise, 'Sea Guardians-3,' in the northern Arabian Sea. The drills, based at a naval base in Karachi, include anti-submarine aoperations and joint maritime patrols, marking the first collaboration of its kind between the two allies, a Dawn News report cited