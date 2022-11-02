China, Pakistan’s biggest financial support, will continue to fill Islamabad’s ‘begging bowl’2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 01:54 PM IST
The majority of Pakistan's $27 billion in bilateral debt, around $23 billion, is made up of Chinese loans.
The majority of Pakistan's $27 billion in bilateral debt, around $23 billion, is made up of Chinese loans.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that his country will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation. The comment comes after Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, travelled to Beijing to meet with Chinese officials to discuss the $65 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.