China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan pledged to strengthen the counter-terrorism cooperation on the sidelines of the fifth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and acting foreign minister of the Afghanistan interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi. The leaders also opposed the illegal unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan.

The ministers discussed various aspects of the trilateral relationship like mutual trust, security cooperation, trade, investments, counter-terrorism, etc. The discussions also touched on the sanctions on the Taliban regime of Afghanistan and the three ministers opposed the interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and any such move which undermines its peace and stability.

China's foreign minister Qin Gang talked about the importance of anti-terrorism cooperation and opposed terrorism in its all forms. Gang affirmed the support of China in all regional multilateral forums against terrorism and also expressed hope that Afghanistan and Pakistan will take measures to protect Chinese personnel and projects in their respective countries.

China, Pakistan to support Afghanistan against terrorism:

China and Pakistan extended their support to the interim government of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism and the Afghanistan minister also assured to cooperate on terrorism and promised not to let his country become the territory for the terrorist attack against China or Pakistan.

It is to be noted that Afghanistan minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is subjected to a travel ban by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and was traveling to Islamabad on an exemption.

China is also expressing its interest in investing in Afghanistan as part of its Belt and Road initiative. A month ago, the Chinese foreign ministry said that it “welcomes Afghanistan’s participation in Belt and Road cooperation and supports Afghanistan’s integration into regional economic cooperation and connectivity".

Muttaqi's trip to Pakistan coincided with a marked increase in violent instances in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern region of Balochistan, both of which are adjacent to Afghanistan.

