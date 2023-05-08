China, Pakistan to help Afghanistan fight terrorism, oppose sanctions on Taliban regime2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:57 PM IST
China and Pakistan extended their support to the interim government of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism
China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan pledged to strengthen the counter-terrorism cooperation on the sidelines of the fifth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and acting foreign minister of the Afghanistan interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi. The leaders also opposed the illegal unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan.
