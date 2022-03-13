Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  China places 17 million residents of Shenzhen under Covid lockdown

China places 17 million residents of Shenzhen under Covid lockdown

Shenzhen's local government has told residents to stay home to tamp down an Omicron flare-up
1 min read . 05:30 PM IST AFP

Shenzhen, home to tech giants including Huawei and Tencent, was put under a citywide lockdown today after it reported 66 new coronavirus cases and sealed off the central business district

The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen was put under a citywide lockdown Sunday, the local government announced, after it reported 66 new coronavirus cases and sealed off the central business district.

Home to tech giants including Huawei and Tencent, the city of around 17 million across the border from Covid-hit Hong Kong has told residents to stay home to tamp down an Omicron flare-up, having already closed non-essential venues and banned restaurant dining in recent days.

