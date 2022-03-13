This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / China places 17 million residents of Shenzhen under Covid lockdown
China places 17 million residents of Shenzhen under Covid lockdown
1 min read.05:30 PM ISTAFP
Shenzhen, home to tech giants including Huawei and Tencent, was put under a citywide lockdown today after it reported 66 new coronavirus cases and sealed off the central business district
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen was put under a citywide lockdown Sunday, the local government announced, after it reported 66 new coronavirus cases and sealed off the central business district.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen was put under a citywide lockdown Sunday, the local government announced, after it reported 66 new coronavirus cases and sealed off the central business district.
Home to tech giants including Huawei and Tencent, the city of around 17 million across the border from Covid-hit Hong Kong has told residents to stay home to tamp down an Omicron flare-up, having already closed non-essential venues and banned restaurant dining in recent days.
Home to tech giants including Huawei and Tencent, the city of around 17 million across the border from Covid-hit Hong Kong has told residents to stay home to tamp down an Omicron flare-up, having already closed non-essential venues and banned restaurant dining in recent days.