Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the tragic China plane crash. Expressing grief he said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members." A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said. Meanwhile, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan also conveyed deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China’s Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members.

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China’s Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Khan said, Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the passenger plane crash in China. We share the grief of our Chinese brothers and sisters and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the passenger plane crash in China. We share the grief of our Chinese brothers and sisters and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 21, 2022

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft, however, the number of casualties and the cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. The disaster prompted an unusually swift public reaction from President Xi Jinping, who said he was "shocked" and ordered an immediate investigation into its cause.

The Boeing 737-800 flight from the city of Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" in the Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

"This flight has crashed," the CAAC said, adding the jet was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members.

Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to the scene in Teng county near the city of Wuzhou, state media reported, as nearby villagers rushed to help the rescue effort.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed no data for the flight after 2:22 pm. The tracker showed the plane sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 3,225 feet (8,870 to 982 metres) in three minutes, before flight information ceased.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.