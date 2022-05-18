This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
China plane crash was intentional, says report. What we know so far
2 min read.11:20 AM ISTAgencies
China plane crash: Flight data obtained from the black box indicates that someone in the cockpit had intentionally crashed the aircraft, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported
A China Eastern Airlines aircraft that crashed in the southern Guangxi province of China in March now seems to have been deliberately crashed. Flight data obtained from the black box indicates that someone in the cockpit had intentionally crashed the aircraft, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.
China plane crash: What we know so far
-The Boeing 737-800, en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed on March 21 in the mountains of Guangxi, after a sudden plunge from cruising altitude, killing all 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard.
-Data from a black box recovered in the crash suggests inputs to the controls pushed the plane into the fatal dive, these people said.
-“The plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit," said a person who is familiar with American officials’ preliminary assessment, WSJ reported.
-Two flight recorders, or "black boxes", were recovered and are being analysed in the United States in the hopes of unlocking the mystery behind the jet's rapid descent.
-The Boeing 737-800 model is a workhorse of the global aviation industry and is part of a family of Boeing aircraft that have one of the best safety records in commercial flying.
-The Wall Street Journal reported that there is also a possibility that someone else on the plane could have broken into the cockpit and deliberately caused the crash, these people said.
-Investigators looking into the crash are examining whether it was due to intentional action on the flight deck, with no evidence found of a technical malfunction, according to Reuters, which cited two people briefed on the matter.
-The Civil Aviation Administration of China said on April 11 in response to rumours on the internet of a deliberate crash that the speculation had "gravely misled the public" and "interfered with the accident investigation work."
-The crash of China Eastern Flight 5735 posed a fresh challenge for aviation authorities in the country, which has maintained a strong flight-safety record in recent years.
-Passengers who lost their lives included a 17-year-old boy on his first flight, six people traveling together for a funeral and a former accountant who had recently moved to start a new job with e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and marry his sweetheart.
-In late March, a team of firefighters found the jet’s flight-data recorder buried several feet underground about 130 feet from where the plane crashed. Data captured by that device, as well as by the cockpit voice recorder, which had been found earlier, are expected to play important roles in helping authorities determine the cause of the accident.
-A final report into the causes could take two years or more to compile, Chinese officials have said. Analysts say most crashes are caused by a cocktail of human and technical factors.
