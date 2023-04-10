China plans live-fire drills near Taiwan in latest show of military force

China plans live-fire drills near Taiwan in latest show of military force2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM IST
- China's war games involved sending planes, ships and personnel into ‘the maritime areas and air space’ around all four sides of Taiwan, the army said of the exercises.
China conducted three days of military exercises and planned to hold live-fire drills on Monday in response to Taiwan's president's meeting with the US House speaker, as reported by AP.
