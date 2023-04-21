China plans to conduct intensive military drills amid US tensions2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 03:01 AM IST
China’s military plans to conduct at least five drills in various areas that include waters off its coast and in the South China Sea, amid simmering tensions with Taiwan and the US.
