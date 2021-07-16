China plans to exempt Hong Kong IPOs from cybersecurity reviews

The exemption was outlined by officials in recent meetings with bankers, after a government statement on Saturday announcing a new review process for foreign listings prompted questions over whether it would apply to Hong Kong, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The Cyberspace Administration of China will vet companies to ensure they comply with local laws, but only those headed to other countries such as the U.S. will undergo a formal review, the people said.

