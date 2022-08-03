China plans to fire missiles over Taiwan post-Nancy Pelosi's visit: Report

China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) would conduct a series of live-fire military drills from Thursday because US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan
China is likely to fire missiles over Taiwan with the Army and Navy also readying to enter within 12 nautical miles of the self-ruled island, as per the Global Times report. A military expert told the Chinese tabloid that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was "completely blockading" Taiwan. The PLA would conduct a series of live-fire military drills from Thursday because US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.
A senior research fellow at the Naval Research Academy of the People's Liberation Army told the Chinese media that the drills include long-range live-fire shooting and conventional missile test launches.
The drills are very close to Taiwan island. The zone of Chinese exercises will be within 20 kilometres (12 miles) of Taiwan's shoreline at some points, according to coordinates released by the Chinese military.
G7 countries slam China's military drills in Tailwan Strait
Meanwhile, the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Wednesday condemned military drills announced by China around Taiwan. "There is no justification to use a visit as a pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait" and China's "escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilising the region", the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.
Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite a series of increasingly stark threats from China. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
Before leaving Taiwan, Pelosi also met with several dissidents who have previously been in the crosshairs of China's wrath -- including Tiananmen protest student leader Wu'er Kaixi.
Pelosi's delegation left Taiwan on Wednesday evening headed to South Korea, her next stop on an Asia tour. She will head to Japan after.
China has long used diplomatic, military, and economic pressure on Taiwan. Beijing announced curbs on the import of fruit and fish from Taiwan -- citing the detection of pesticide residue and the coronavirus. It also halted shipments of sand to the island.
"Those who offend China will be punished," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on a trip to Cambodia. China has vowed to annex self-ruled, democratic Taiwan one day, by force if necessary.
