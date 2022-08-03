China plans to fire missiles over Taiwan post-Nancy Pelosi's visit: Report

China is likely to fire missiles over Taiwan with the Army and Navy also readying to enter within 12 nautical miles of the self-ruled island, as per the Global Times report. A military expert told the Chinese tabloid that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was "completely blockading" Taiwan. The PLA would conduct a series of live-fire military drills from Thursday because US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

