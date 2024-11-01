China policy meeting can tip economic recovery scales, or disappoint again
SummaryMarkets hope for a blockbuster fiscal package aimed at the economy’s weak spots. But optimists have been burned before and there’s a higher degree of skepticism this time around.
China’s top legislative body gathers for a five-day meeting next week. Markets hope for a blockbuster fiscal package aimed at the economy’s weak spots. But optimists have been burned before and there’s a higher degree of skepticism this time around.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more