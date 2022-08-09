China preparing for invasion: Taiwan FM2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 09:14 AM IST
The threat from China to Taiwan is 'more serious than ever', said Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu claimed on August 9 that Beijing was encircling the island with air and sea manoeuvres to get ready for an invasion and alter the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific.