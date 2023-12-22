China preparing to test new generation nuclear weapons? Satellite images reveal dangerous visuals
China is probably preparing to test a new generation of nuclear arms with an aim to increase the lethality of its rapidly expanding missile force
The Israel-Hamas or the Russia-Ukraine war are some visible examples of the changing geopolitical order owing to tensions between various nations. But, more worrying are the skirmishes not visible through the naked eye. Amid a major diplomatic tussle with the United States, China is probably preparing to test a new generation of nuclear arms with an aim to increase the lethality of its rapidly expanding missile force, a report by the New York Times said.