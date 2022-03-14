Also an adherent of Covid Zero, Hong Kong has laid the limits of the strategy bare with authorities scrambling once omicron got through the tough border defenses. There seems to have been little planning for if the virus flared meaningfully in the city, resulting in scenes eerily similar to those seen in the early days of the pandemic in parts of Italy and the U.S. Hong Kong’s density and political climate makes it difficult to lock down, and despite pressure from Beijing officials have so far resisted calling one.