Home >News >World >China puts sanctions on 9 British individuals, 4 entities over Xinjiang claims

China puts sanctions on 9 British individuals, 4 entities over Xinjiang claims

A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey steps on a China flag and delivers a speech during a protest against the visit of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Turkey, in Istanbul, Thursday.
1 min read . 07:29 AM IST Bloomberg

Chinese Foreign Ministry said it is applying sanctions on the China Research Group, the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, the Uyghur Tribunal and Essex Court Chambers

China has announced retaliatory sanctions on nine British individuals and four entities for “maliciously spreading lies and disinformation" about its Xinjiang region.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday morning that it is applying sanctions on the China Research Group, the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, the Uyghur Tribunal and Essex Court Chambers. The nine individuals are Tom Tugendhat, Iain Duncan Smith, Neil O’Brien, David Alton, Tim Loughton, Nusrat Ghani, Helena Kennedy, Geoffrey Nice and Joanne Nicola Smith Finley.

The individuals, some of whom are members of Parliament, and their relatives are banned from entering China or trading with Chinese citizens and institutions. Any assets they have in China will also be frozen.

The sanctions London levied on China over allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang were “based on nothing but lies and disinformation" and “grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs."

The U.S., U.K., and Canada joined the European Union in imposing sanctions against China over alleged human rights abuses of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Western government accuse China of interning up to 1 million Muslim Uyghurs in camps and forcing them to work.

