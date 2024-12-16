China races to squelch unrest as signs of economic malaise spread
Chun Han Wong , Brian Spegele , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Summary
- Knife attacks and car rammings have officials unnerved about widespread societal discontent.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Faced with rising social frustrations and public unrest, China’s leaders are ramping up security measures and squelching discordant views on the country’s economic health.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less