China races to squelch unrest as signs of economic malaise spread

Elevated security is being paired with a suppression of information about the recent attacks, with many media outlets hewing to brief statements from authorities without providing much context. “On the surface this looks like a form of stricter social governance," Yan Zhihua, a researcher at Nanjing University’s Zijin Media Think Tank wrote in a recent Chinese magazine commentary. “But behind it is actually a purging of the information environment, which can cause society’s natural adjustment mechanisms to fail."