China ramps up construction of bunkers, underground facilities near LAC, reveal satellite images: Report
China's inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh, and Aksai Chin in its ‘standard map’ has escalated tensions with India, as satellite images reveal increased construction in the Aksai Chin region.
China's latest move of including Arunachal Pradesh, and Aksai Chin in its 2023 version ‘standard map’ has riled up the already broken diplomatic and military relations between India and China. This also comes on days after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's Premiere Xi Jinping held talks on the side lines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in South Africa. After the meet, news report said that both leaders had directed defence administration to reach a solution on the Line of Actual Control dispute between China's People's Liberation Army, and Indian Army.