China ranks first on Maldives tourism list, where does India stand?
Maldives row: China ranked first on the Maldives tourism's “Top 10 Markets” list, as per latest data released by the Maldives' tourism ministry. Meanwhile, India maintained fifth position on the list.
China overtook Russia and Italy to grab the first spot on the Maldives tourism chart in February 2024. China crawled up from the third position to the first on the list of "Top 10 Markets 2024", as per a daily report released by the Maldives' Ministry of Tourism.
