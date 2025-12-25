China reacts to US defence report on India ties; warns Washington’s arms sales to Taipei are ‘threat of war’

China on Thursday accused the US of misrepresenting its defence policy to undermine improving ties with India.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks during a press briefing, responding to a question about whether China might take advantage of the recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to prevent closer US-India relations.

Lin was responding to a question on whether China may attempt to exploit the easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to prevent the United States and India from deepening their ties.

Advertisement

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian added at a regular Thursday briefing that China approaches its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective.

A Pentagon report submitted to the U.S. Congress had highlighted China's claim over India’s Arunachal Pradesh as part of its stated “core interests,” reflecting Beijing’s broader strategy to achieve the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 2049.

Also Read | Indian vlogger gets detained in China over his comments on Arunachal Pradesh

The report notes that China’s leadership has expanded the scope of its “core interests” to include Taiwan, sovereignty claims and maritime disputes in the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh. Chinese officials have characterised the unification of China with contested territories, particularly Taiwan, as a “natural requirement” for national rejuvenation.

China warns US: ‘Stop all provocations’ Meanwhile, China's defence ministry has warned that US arms sales to Taiwan are “speeding up the threat of war in the Taiwan Strait” and urged Washington to correct its “wrong actions.”

Advertisement

China condemned the latest U.S. arms deal with Taiwan on Thursday, warning that the sale is “speeding up” the risk of war in the Taiwan Strait.

Last week, the United States announced $11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, marking the largest-ever U.S. weapons package for the democratically governed island, whose government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Advertisement

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Chinese defence ministry, said at a regular news conference that the United States should halt all “provocations” and correct its “wrong actions.”

China on TikTok deal The Chinese government would like to see companies reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations and balance the interests of all parties, a commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday when asked about the handover of TikTok's U.S. operations, Reuters reported.

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, last week signed binding agreements to hand control of the short video app's U.S. operations to a group of investors, including Oracle, in a big step toward avoiding a U.S. ban and ending years of uncertainty.

Also Read | TikTok owner ByteDance on track for $50 billion profit in 2025

“It is hoped that the U.S. side will work with China in the same direction, earnestly fulfill its corresponding commitments, provide a fair, open, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for the continuous and stable operation of Chinese enterprises in the U.S.,” spokesperson He Yongqian told a press conference.

Advertisement

China on Japan China's defence ministry has called on Japan to stop spreading “false” narratives and to cease its “targeted” military deployments against China. “Not surprising people are worried about a potential 'space Pearl Harbour' with Japan pursuing an 'offensive space policy',” it said.

China further warned, “Will take resolute countermeasures against any ‘acts of harassment and provocation’.”

Meanwhile, China's relations with Japan remained strained.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that the door to dialogue with China remains open and emphasised that Tokyo's aim of fostering a constructive and stable relationship with Beijing has remained consistent throughout her two months in office.

Also Read | Japan seems to be betting on India—why the timing matters

“As neighbouring countries, there do tend to be areas of concern and challenges, but that is precisely why communication on all levels, including at the leadership level, is so important,” Takaichi said Thursday in response to a question following a speech, as reported by Bloomberg. “We are open to all sorts of dialogue with China. We have not closed that door.”

Advertisement

Takaichi made the remarks amid an ongoing dispute with China over comments she made in early November regarding Taiwan.

At that time, she suggested that Japan’s military could, in theory, be deployed if China attacked Taiwan, prompting a strong reaction from Beijing, including restrictions on Chinese tourists visiting Japan and public criticism of Takaichi.