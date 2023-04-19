China ready to facilitate Israel-Palestine peace talks, says foreign minister Qin Gang1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:29 AM IST
The separate phone calls between Foreign Minister Qin Gang and the Israeli and the Palestinian top diplomats comes amid recent moves by Beijing to position itself as a regional mediator
China's foreign minister told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts his country is ready to help facilitate peace talks, state media Xinhua reported Tuesday.
