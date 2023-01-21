China has refused to give the COVID vaccine to North Korean refugees, endangering their lives in the process, according to the US-based Radio Network Voice of America (VOA). Even after removing the COVID limitations, China continues to refuse to treat North Korean defectors. Refugees who exhibit severe COVID symptoms are not treated because they lack identification documentation.

When these refugees attempt to flee to South Korea, the Chinese authorities arrest them. Since the COVID outbreak began, North Korean defectors in China have not gotten even a single dosage of immunisation, leaving them defenceless, according to NK news.

The North Korean defectors are not viewed as refugees by China, a close friend of the country, but rather as undocumented workers. China deports defectors under the terms of its border accord with North Korea. Once they return to North Korea, defectors risk being subjected to torture, sexual assault, forced labour, incarceration in re-education or political camps, or even execution by the North Korean government.

Even though North Korean defectors in China are infected with the coronavirus, they cannot receive medical care, according to a source cited by The Daily NK. They do not have the right to vaccinations if they do not have an identity card. According to one defector who spoke with the publication, cold medications are used in place of tests because defectors cannot get tested even if they have the COVID virus.

Many defectors in China are speaking out in desperation, lamenting the bitterness of not having their status acknowledged by the Chinese government, and saying that it would be better to die than continue living in this way, the NK news source said. Following COVID symptoms, some defectors have even passed away. Frustrated by their predicament, other defectors who have witnessed individuals die in vain.

In search of a better life away from a government that strictly regulates every area of their lives, the majority of North Koreans have been fleeing from the northern border and crossing into China before arriving in South Korea. China does not offer protection to defectors. Instead, these defectors are compelled to remain hidden to avoid being forcibly returned to North Korea by Chinese authorities, according to VOA.

