China refuses to give COVID vaccines to North Korean refugees2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Due to a lack of identity proof, the North Korean refugees in China are not provided treatment even if they face serious COVID symptoms.
China has refused to give the COVID vaccine to North Korean refugees, endangering their lives in the process, according to the US-based Radio Network Voice of America (VOA). Even after removing the COVID limitations, China continues to refuse to treat North Korean defectors. Refugees who exhibit severe COVID symptoms are not treated because they lack identification documentation.
