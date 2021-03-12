Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China regulator fines internet giants for violation of anti-monopoly laws

China regulator fines internet giants for violation of anti-monopoly laws

Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group
1 min read . 04:59 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

China’s top market regulator has fined some of the country’s largest internet giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. over deals it said violated the country’s antimonopoly laws.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Friday that it has asked 12 companies to pay a fine of 500,000 yuan ($76,995)）each.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India 5th most attractive growth destination after UK: PwC survey

2 min read . 05:16 PM IST

Nissan’s unlikely CEO guides car maker in post-Ghosn era

4 min read . 05:08 PM IST

Bulgaria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use: PM

1 min read . 05:05 PM IST

India's oil demand falls 5% in February

2 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.