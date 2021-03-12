OPEN APP
China regulator fines internet giants for violation of anti-monopoly laws
Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group
1 min read . 04:59 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
China’s top market regulator has fined some of the country’s largest internet giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. over deals it said violated the country’s antimonopoly laws.
China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Friday that it has asked 12 companies to pay a fine of 500,000 yuan ($76,995)）each.
