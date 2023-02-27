China rejects energy department’s lab leak theory of Covid’s origin
The Energy Department, which had previously been undecided on the origins of the pandemic, recently joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory
China’s government rejected a U.S. Energy Department assessment that the Covid-19 pandemic likely originated with a lab leak, accusing the agency of engaging in a political smear.
