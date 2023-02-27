China’s government rejected a U.S. Energy Department assessment that the Covid-19 pandemic likely originated with a lab leak, accusing the agency of engaging in a political smear.

In Washington, Senate Republicans said the news backed up their long-held suspicions of a lab leak and urged declassification of more evidence related to the outbreak.

The Energy Department, which had previously been undecided on the origins of the pandemic, recently joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

“The origin of the novel coronavirus is a scientific issue and should not be politicized," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press briefing Monday.

She pointed to a World Health Organization investigative team that visited China in early 2021 and concluded that Covid-19 was highly unlikely to have leaked from a lab, which she characterized as “an authoritative scientific conclusion."

The origin of Covid-19 has been the subject of intense debate among epidemiologists, intelligence experts and lawmakers since the virus began circulating widely in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in early 2020. The head of the WHO-led investigative team later questioned the certainty of the “highly unlikely" wording, which he said came after two days of intense negotiations with Chinese counterparts.

Division over the question extends to U.S. government agencies tasked by President Biden with discerning as much as possible about where the virus originated.

The Energy Department made its judgment based on new intelligence, albeit with “low confidence," according to the Journal’s reporting. Four other U.S. government agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still believe the pandemic was likely the result of a natural transmission from an infected animal, while two others are undecided.

The origins of Covid turned political in the U.S. after the outbreak began, with Republicans floating the possibility that Covid was the result of a lab leak in China, which some critics cast as a conspiracy theory.

Republican lawmakers on Monday noted the initial resistance to the lab leak idea and said the developments showed the need for more disclosure. Sen. Mike Braun (R., Ind.) said the Biden administration needs to declassify all evidence related to a potential lab leak “for the American people to see the facts without corporate or government censors." The Senate passed a bill backed by Mr. Braun in 2021 to declassify the evidence.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R., Texas), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the Energy Department finding was in line with a report he had issued back in 2021, and he said he had requested a briefing from the administration on the finding. “While I wish it had happened sooner, I’m pleased the Department of Energy has finally reached the same conclusion that I had already come to," he said.

The uncertainty over Covid’s origins stems in part from limits China placed on the WHO-led investigative team. The group spent four weeks in China, including two weeks in quarantine. It was presented with reports by Chinese scientists and government officials but was denied access to the raw data behind their conclusions.

Early searches for the origins of the pandemic focused on a market in Wuhan where wild animals were sold, and where the first large Covid-19 outbreak likely occurred. Chinese and foreign public-health experts say it is impossible to say for certain whether that is where the virus first jumped to humans, in part because local officials destroyed most of the animals at the market in the early days of the outbreak.

Wuhan is home to several laboratories, some of which are engaged in coronavirus research. Food-safety specialist Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO-led team, called for more information about a research facility run by the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which had relocated in December 2019, around when the virus first began to spread.

Workers in that lab told the WHO team that there were no incidents or mishaps that could have unleashed a virus. Chinese authorities have repeatedly disputed that the virus could have leaked from one of China’s labs and suggested it emerged outside the country.

“Relevant parties should stop stirring up the ‘laboratory leak’ argument, stop smearing China and stop politicizing the traceability issue," Ms. Mao, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said Monday.

An Energy Department spokesman declined to discuss details of its assessment but wrote in a statement that the agency “continues to support the thorough, careful, and objective work of our intelligence professionals in investigating the origins of Covid-19, as the president directed."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text