China on Monday rejected allegations of a “spy plot” involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, terming the claims baseless and accusing those making them of attempting to malign Beijing.

The denial came after a report by The New York Times said Huang had informed Nvidia's board that he had been intimate with a business executive whom US intelligence agencies had identified as gathering information on behalf of Beijing.

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Reacting to the allegations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed the claims during a briefing on Monday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did China say about the spy allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? ⌵ Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the allegations unsubstantiated and said they were “nothing but smears against China.” 2 What prompted China to reject the allegations involving Jensen Huang? ⌵ The denial followed a New York Times report that Huang had told Nvidia’s board about an intimate relationship with a business executive whom US intelligence agencies had identified as gathering information for Beijing. 3 What did US intelligence reportedly suspect about the business executive? ⌵ Reports said US intelligence agencies believed the executive was gathering information on behalf of Beijing. China rejected the related spy allegations as baseless. 4 Is Nvidia investigating the allegations involving Jensen Huang? ⌵ Yes. Nvidia’s board launched an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. 5 How did Nvidia shares react to the allegations? ⌵ Nvidia shares declined around 5% in pre-market trading on Monday, according to the report.

“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China,” Guo Jiakun said.

Separately, Nvidia shares declined around 5% in pre-market trading on Monday.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X