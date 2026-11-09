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China rejects ‘spy plot’ claims around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calls it ‘nothing but smears’ | What Beijing said

China rejected allegations of a spy plot attempt involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling them baseless smears. The denial followed a New York Times report about Huang and a business executive whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspected of gathering information for Beijing.

Garvit Bhirani
Published9 Nov 2026, 03:26 PM IST
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China denies using Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in ‘spy plot’ | What it said (File photo)
China denies using Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in ‘spy plot’ | What it said (File photo)
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China on Monday rejected allegations of a “spy plot” involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, terming the claims baseless and accusing those making them of attempting to malign Beijing.

The denial came after a report by The New York Times said Huang had informed Nvidia's board that he had been intimate with a business executive whom US intelligence agencies had identified as gathering information on behalf of Beijing.

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Reacting to the allegations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed the claims during a briefing on Monday.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What did China say about the spy allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang?

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the allegations unsubstantiated and said they were “nothing but smears against China.”

2
What prompted China to reject the allegations involving Jensen Huang?

The denial followed a New York Times report that Huang had told Nvidia’s board about an intimate relationship with a business executive whom US intelligence agencies had identified as gathering information for Beijing.

3
What did US intelligence reportedly suspect about the business executive?

Reports said US intelligence agencies believed the executive was gathering information on behalf of Beijing. China rejected the related spy allegations as baseless.

4
Is Nvidia investigating the allegations involving Jensen Huang?

Yes. Nvidia’s board launched an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

5
How did Nvidia shares react to the allegations?

Nvidia shares declined around 5% in pre-market trading on Monday, according to the report.

“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China,” Guo Jiakun said.

Separately, Nvidia shares declined around 5% in pre-market trading on Monday.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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