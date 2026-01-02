China remains world’s largest jailer of journalists with 143 behind bars in 2025: IFJ report

A total of 128 journalists and media workers lost their lives worldwide in 2025, underscoring another deadly year for the profession, according to the International Federation of Journalists’ (IFJ) final “Killed List”. The Middle East and Arab World emerged as the most dangerous region.

In a report released on Wednesday, the IFJ said the region accounted for 74 of the deaths—almost 58% of the global total, largely linked to coverage of conflict zones, especially the war in Gaza, ANI reported.

Of these, 56 journalists were killed in Palestine alone, highlighting the severe risks faced by media professionals in conflict zones.

“The Middle East and Arab World hold a macabre record for the number of journalists killed in 2025, with 74 deaths. Palestinian journalists have paid the highest price, as a result of the war in Gaza, where the IFJ recorded 56 killings. The most emblematic was the 10 August targeted attack on Anas Al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera reporter: he was killed, along with five other journalists and media workers, in a tent housing journalists on the outskirts of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City,” the release read.

Releasing the report, the IFJ said the death toll includes nine accidental deaths and 10 women journalists. The Federation also confirmed that 17 additional cases occurred after 10 December, revising its earlier preliminary figure of 111 killings.

The IFJ noted that Yemen recorded 13 journalist deaths, Ukraine eight, and Sudan six, while India and Peru reported four deaths each.

Several other countries, including Pakistan, Mexico, the Philippines and Peru, saw three journalists killed each during the year. In the Asia-Pacific region, 15 journalists lost their lives. The region also continued to imprison the highest number of journalists globally, with 277 media workers behind bars.

China, including Hong Kong, remained the world's largest jailer of journalists, with 143 imprisoned, according to the report.

“The Asia-Pacific region continues to imprison the largest number of journalists for their work: 277 are currently behind bars. With 143 journalists imprisoned, China (including Hong Kong) remains the world's largest jail for media professionals. This is followed by Myanmar with 49 and Vietnam with 37,” the report added.

Europe recorded 10 journalist killings in 2025, eight of them in Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Africa also reported nine work-related journalist killings, with Sudan accounting for six, while the Americas saw 11 deaths, with Peru recording the highest number in the region, with four.

The IFJ also released a list of 533 journalists currently imprisoned worldwide, warning of growing repression and impunity. Since the launch of its annual Killed List in 1990, the IFJ has documented 3,173 journalist deaths globally.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said the figures reflect a global crisis and urged governments to take immediate action to protect journalists, end impunity, and uphold press freedom, including by adopting an international mechanism to ensure journalists' safety.

“It is a global crisis. These deaths are a brutal reminder that journalists are being targeted with impunity, simply for doing their job. Governments must act now to protect media workers, bring killers to justice, and uphold press freedom. The world can no longer wait,” Bellanger said.